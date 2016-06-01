Filesense Is an Affordable All-in-One Case Management System for Attorneys

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2016 --Filesense, the innovative and affordable all-in-one case management system for attorneys, is currently live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Filesense came into existence because of the growing frustration with other software suites on the market today, both big and small. These solutions offer only a couple features; while user's data can only get accessed through a particular browser, operating system, and device type. Law firms are then required to purchase and maintain multiple software solutions, which cost significant amounts of time, money, hardware and technical support. Often these solutions don't share data very well with each other; they use complicated macros and other proprietary formats that aren't very "open" and user-friendly.



"I spent the last ten years or so supporting many law firms, individual attorneys, and paralegals. I noticed that a lot of the problems revolved around a lack of support at an IT level, meaning they couldn't afford to have an SQL Server DBA, Network Administrator in addition to the cost of the software and the support agreements," says founder and CEO Ronnie Sheppick, "Even when these weren't problems, the tools that existed then and now aren't very user-friendly. While they have gotten better as time has gone on they usually only do a couple of things well, other things terrible or don't offer a suite of solutions which require the law firm to buy multiple software titles."



Now more than ever solos, small and large firms alike need Case Management software that is reliable, mobile, and expandable. The greatest bar to becoming a solo practitioner is the cost of initial software, hardware and support costs. The most basic technology requirements of practicing law, in the information age are the ability to manage multiple calendars, handle and store documents. Filesense meets all those needs and much more without breaking the bank. It's easy to use, secure and helpful using the newest most reliable technology available.



"I took all of the knowledge and experience and complaints from all the different sources supporting these software suites," adds Sheppick, "Also, we took all of the other software solutions out on the market (the major ones) and determined in our opinion what each did best. Protection against lost documents, accidentally charging you over and over, no one has this solution."



Filesense is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/25lFMkY



