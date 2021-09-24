FilingBox Introduces Anti-Ransomware to Help Stop the Rapid Growth of Attacks

Eastvale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2021 --There are several well-established steps to protect from a ransomware attack.



Some of these are:



- Establish business continuity and data recovery plans.

- Regular system back-ups.

- Identify and document essential systems and recovery priorities.

- Regular updates and patching systems.

- Enable and enforce multi-factor authentication.

- Configure firewalls.

- Require ongoing cybersecurity awareness training for all employees.



These are all necessary, but they do not completely stop the potential of an attack. FilingBox can provide the protection necessary. FilingBox is secure storage that protects data on a PC, even if the PC and server are already exposed to ransomware. An attacker cannot edit, copy, or delete the files stored on the Filing Box. Only the authorized user is allowed to manipulate the files.



To protect the data securely, FilingBox stores the data on separate network storage, not on a local disk on the PC or server. It provides a network drive to PCs and servers just as a conventional file server. However, it has the create-read-only security mode which can protect data from ransomware running on your PC and server.



Once the create-read-only mode is enabled, FilingBox functions as a CD-ROM writer. It does not allow any modifying or deleting data on that network drive, the application can only create and read data. So, even though ransomware is running on PCs and servers, attackers cannot encrypt the data on that network drive. This is because FilingBox only allows applications to create and read the file except when modifying (or encrypting) files.



Users and administrators can modify and delete files on the network drive, but malware and other applications cannot modify or delete files.



The company is offering a 6 month free license to medical, educational and government organizations as a means to demonstrate the viability of the technology.



A demo can be found here: https://youtu.be/d4MByFi3S84



About FilingBox

The mission of FilingBox is to provide "Convenience and Security Together". FilingBox is part of DualAuth, an authentication company that has pioneered true Multi-Factor Authentication. FilingBox is built with AWS and provides the highest level of protection from Ransomware attacks. the company is HQ in Seoul, Korea and US offices are in CA and MA. Security with simplicity is key, therefore the products are designed with a minimalistic approach to provide customers with a safe and convenient experience. The company has received a number of awards for its products and has leading organizations as its customers. www.filingbox.com