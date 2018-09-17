Filip Sedic Brings Professional-Level Skincare Treatments Into the Home

Pudong, Shanghai -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --In launching FOREO, Bosnian-born Swedish inventor Filip Sedic challenged the established status quo of skincare by making professional-level treatments available to all. Once linked exclusively to high-end salons, or expensive products and tools, skincare was seen as a luxury that was beyond the reach of many. With FOREO, Filip changed that, bringing revolutionary beauty technology to a market that had remained unchanged for decades.



From his base in Stockholm, Sweden – Filip explored numerous industries in his early career, searching for where he could bring the biggest benefit. As his passion for product design grew, he then decided to move to Shanghai, China where he married Ivana, whose personal experiences would prove to be the inspiration behind many of the products and brand as a whole.



As any parent can testify, a new baby changes everything. With the birth of their first daughter, the couple found they had considerably less time - and budget - for luxurious spa visits. What if, Filip thought, professional skincare treatments could be not just more efficient, but also more economical - and all in the comfort of consumers' own homes? With this in mind, the engineer gathered a team of professionals spanning dermatology to design, and in 2013, launched FOREO. An abbreviation of 'For Everyone,' the beauty tech brand sought to break from tradition and disrupt conventions, and in doing so, create new possibilities for at-home skincare.



FOREO's first ever device was LUNA: an ultra-hygienic facial cleansing brush that used gentle T-sonic pulsations to provide a deeper clean for any skin types. Its material - medical-grade, bacteria-resistant silicone - made it radically different from anything else on the market. Additionally, unlike traditional rotating nylon brushes, LUNA would never require replacement brush heads, making it an altogether smarter skincare investment.



LUNA was the first of many revolutionary beauty tech devices from FOREO, and helped set a new precedent in its sector. With strong foundations in invention and innovation, the brand has been behind a number of industry firsts. For example, in January 2018, FOREO launched its game-changing UFO smart mask at CES, Las Vegas. Comprising Hyper-Infusion Technology (cooling cryotherapy, warming thermotherapy, and T-sonic pulsations), plus LED light therapy in red, blue, and green, it enhances the benefits of a range of UFO-Activated Masks. Incredibly, the handheld device delivers a spa-level treatment in only 90 seconds.



For Filip, continued technological advances spell increasingly customizable beauty solutions. They include LUNA fofo, the world's first two-in-one cleanser and analyzer. When connected to the FOREO For You mobile app, the device delivers skin stats direct to users to users' screens, before synching a customized cleansing routine to the brush itself. He explains, "Future products will detect air quality and user's skin condition in real time. We'll soon be able to analyze the statistics of previous treatments and monitor skin's condition to determine what kind of treatment, products or tools are most effective for the days and weeks ahead. It will be totally personalized – the device becomes your own smart skincare helper."



FOREO's outlook has expanded since the brand's early days, and its founding 'For Everyone' philosophy now includes tailor-made solutions for fully customized care. Nonetheless, Filip remains committed to bringing professional-level treatments into the homes and lives of millions - because after all, everyone deserves to feel their happiest, most confident best, not just today, but everyday!