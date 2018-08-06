Filip Sedic from FOREO Starts a Skin Care Revolution with UFO

Pudong, Shanghai -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2018 --FOREO, an innovative Sweden-based brand whose products has occupied 70% of the Chinese facial cleanser market, showed off its new smart mask treatment FOREO UFO this year. This product is set to set off a new global skin care revolution and guides the future skin care trend.



FOREO UFO is the world's first smart mask product. After four years of research and development, the company is confidently called it "Ur Future Obsession." It can provide Spa-level facial treatment for users in just 90 seconds. As a smart electronic beauty instrument, UFO uses LED lights to help the mask itself and offers a range of skin care treatments, including anti-aging (red LED), radiance and evenness of skin (green LED) and anti-acne (blue LED). With its thermal technology, it helps to soothe the skin, open pores and allows the active ingredients of the mask to penetrate the bottom layer of the skin. Also, the condensation technology tightens the skin to effectively reduce pores and lock the essence inside.



FOREO UFO has the accompanying UFO Masks. The fine fiber mask is very permeable. The Make My Day Mask can effectively awaken the skin in the rushing morning, and The Call It a Night Mask is designed to replenish nourishment for the tired skin in a few minutes at night.



Like other cool products from FOREO, the concept of UFO comes from the founder of the company, Filip Sedic. This Bosnian-born man is an inventor and an engineer with more than 200 international patents assigned to his name and more than 150 product design awards. Graduated from the University of Zagreb, Filip has successfully transformed to a product designer in the recent years.



With the belief that the best solutions should not be reserved for the wealthy few, Filip established his beauty care brand in 2013 and named it FOREO, short for "For Every One". Not long after Filip entered the beauty instrument market, the company's first flagship product, LUNA Facial Cleansing Brush, has set off a trend globally.



As the Chairman of the Board and the primary inventor of FOREO, Filip has gathered skin experts, cell biologists, aesthetic designers, mechanical engineers. The team breaks the old design and has launched a series of award-winning product lines in nearly a decade. With medical-grade silicone material and the T-sonic pulsation technology, LUNA quickly became an online hit. In 2014, FOREO released ISSA, a sonic, silicone brush that combines comprehensive cleaning with a gentle, non-abrasive touch.



From the first LUNA to this year's UFO, Filip has led the company to combine beauty and practicality, while making revolutionary changes for the beauty industry. "For many years, people have always been pursuing the trend, and they have never really thought about how to use products to change the trend," says Filip.



For the latest UFO, Filip believes that it is a great chance to set a new standard for the industry: "it set a new level in the industry and allows us to develop more sophisticated products,"



Following LUNA and ISSA, this 90-second masking concept promoted by FOREO is going to be a hot topic in the beauty industry and even in the technology industry in 2018. The new skin care revolution is coming.



For more information, visit: http://topbusinessidol.com/post/filip-sedic.