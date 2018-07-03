Filip Sedic: Meet the Mainstay of the Company Which Vogue Called "Revolutionary"

Pudong, Shanghai -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2018 --Since entering the Chinese market a few years ago, FOREO, a Sweden-based beauty device brand, has become popular on girl's dressers. As the first company which applies medical silicone to facial cleansing devices, it is taking the beauty industry by storm and its LUNA range has already received widespread coverage in magazines such as Glamour and Vogue.



Filip Sedic, the company founder, is a Bosnian-born Swedish inventor and engineer with more than 200 international patents assigned to his name and more than 150 product design awards. With the belief that beauty starts with skincare, instead of makeup, he brought together the expertise and wisdom of dermatologists, cell biologists, aesthetic designers, and mechanical engineers.



So, what drives this man to make the dream product that every girl in the world wants? Or what are the secrets to make it?



"For Every One"



Graduated from the University of Zagreb, Filip has successfully transformed from an excellent industrial designer to a product designer in the recent years.



When he met his wife Ivana in Croatia and started a family, Filip, who was full of adventurous spirit, decided to start his own business and eventually founded FOREO, the world's fastest-growing beauty-tech brand which delivers a wide range of beauty and well-being solutions globally a vanguard cleansing device brand, in 2013.



Why FOREO? As an entrepreneur who is full of adventurous spirit, Filip believes that they can't just improve existing designs in the market. Instead, he decided to make a bold move: tear them down completely and restart from the ground up to ensure the best solutions are not reserved for the wealthy few. That's why he named his brand FOREO, short for "For Every One."



Since the establishment of FOREO, Filip has been active in all aspects of the now multinational brand. In particular, this man plays a pivotal role in product development, heading up a team of R&D professionals collectively known as the FOREO Institute.



Girl's Dream Beauty Product



With the birth of the FOREO, Filip entered the beauty instrument market and its first flagship product, LUNA Facial Cleansing Brush, has set off a trend globally.



The idea of creating such a groundbreaking product came from a daily dialogue in the bathroom.



"Back in 2012, my wife, Ivana, was using a facial cleanser that was very popular in the market and complained to me that her face condition became worst with the cleaner." Filip recalled, "It was using a replacement brush head and looking at it, I was pretty sure that the brush accumulates more dirt and bacteria than a normal set of hands."



He continued: "I looked for an alternative in the market but could not find one. We decided to design one by ourselves. We know that woman's facial skin is super tender and delicate, so we decided to use medical grade silicon-based material instead, which is anti-bacterial and perfectly safe. We want the product to have a simplistic look but fully functional."



LUNA Facial Cleansing Brush made its debut back in 2013. With medical-grade silicone material and the self-developed T-sonic technology, it quickly became an online hit.



Later, in 2014, the FOREO Institute made the boldest step forward in toothbrush design in 60 years with ISSA: a sonic, silicone brush combining comprehensive cleaning with a gentle, non-abrasive touch, which had won the Red Dot Design Award even before it hit the market.



With Filip as inventor-in-chief, the FOREO Institute has established a reputation for disrupting beauty world conventions. That could be packing high-end technologies into handheld at-home devices, as is the case with the ESPADA Acne-Clearing Blue Light Pen; or more recently, challenging the widely accepted efficacy of sheet masks to create a 90-second smart alternative. Called UFO, the puck-shaped device beautifully debunks the myth that professional-level skincare demands a hefty investment of both money and time.



From the initial LUNA Facial Cleansing Brush to the UFO series, Filip combined practical and straightforward design concepts with advanced technology, making trendy products that every girl dreams of and capturing women's hearts around the world.



From Word-of-Mouth to Imagination



For the last five years, FOREO has mainly grown via word of mouth, which means that the company is turning its customers into its brand ambassadors. Filip pointed out that if his customers enjoy using FOREO products, they will recommend them to friends and family.



This word-of-mouth marketing works. In China, FOREO was awarded as the Top Beauty Device 2 years in a row since 2016. And in 2017, the global sales of LUNA Facial Cleansing Brush grew more than 500% and became the world's No. 1 Beauty Device.



FOREO is now represented in more than 50 countries globally with more than 5000 offline stores, 350 of which have been set up in China. According to the company, they plan to open up more offline stores this year, which allows consumers to experience the products, to touch and feel.



After opening up the market through technology and quality, the company plans to rely on imagination to make better products and services. Fortunately, this has always been what FOREO is good at.



"Most beauty brand's central proposition is Brand Management. FOREO does not even have a Brand Manager," Filip said, "We are into Imagination, Innovation and Design – I am FOREO's CIO – Chief Imagination Officer."