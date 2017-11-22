Filling Machines Acquired by Wohl Associates for Resale

Bohemia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2017 --Wohl Associates, a leading dealer of used processing and packaging equipment, has acquired 2 filling machines for their inventory in Bohemia, NY. These machines include filling equipment for food production industries.



Wohl now has a Hinds Bock 4 head filling/depositing machine that can be used in the production of pies, turnovers and other pastry products. The machine (Model 4P-04) is pneumatically driven which allows for reliable operation. It utilizes a top-feed hopper, 1.5" filling pistons, and MSBO spouts for product filling. All of the contact parts are made from stainless steel, and it can be supplied with a conveyor for an additional cost. Buyers can reference stock #7642i when contacting the company.



Food production companies may also purchase the Autoprod rotary cup filler/sealer that has been recently added to the available inventory. This is a Model RO-A3 rotary cup filling, sealing, and capping machine that is rated for processing 50 units per minute. The Autoprod machine is capable of filling, sealing, and capping via an 8 station turrett. It is currently tooled and set for 4-7/16 inch diameter cups.



The RO-A3 processing and packaging machine is equipped with a cup denester, film sealing and lid denester. It currently has an air-operated single piston filler with a filling piston measuring approx. 2-7/8 inches in diameter and 9 inches long. It operates using a 24" approx diameter conical hopper.



This Autoprod machine can be supplied with proper tooling for 4-1/2 in. diameter and 2-3/4 in. diameter cups. Interested buyers should reference stock #8114 when contacting the company.



