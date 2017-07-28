Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2017 --Jacov Bresler has officially joined forces with talent management agency Global Management Associates (GMA) as a Managing Partner.



Jacov Bresler began his illustrious career in the entertainment industry in 1979, when he worked as a stunt double and later a stunt coordinator on a variety of film television productions. His passion for every stage of the filmmaking process inspired Bresler to open his own casting company the following year. Bresler went on to co-produce and assistant direct impressive titles such as Larceny, La Linea, Across The Line: The Exodus of Charlie Wright, Misfire, and Escape Room with talent such as Andy Garcia, Ray Liotta and Skeet Ulrich.



During his time as a successful casting agent, Bresler received many requests from industry professionals for him to manage their careers full time. Thirty-five years of industry experience has given Bresler unique insight into the professional needs of directors, producers, writers, actors, and cinematographers, and a proven ability to lead them to success.



"I'm excited to team up with this fantastic management company, and I look forward to working with talented filmmakers. As a part of Global Management Associates, my goal is to bring even more creative people to the forefront of the entertainment industry with the help of internal opportunities created by Global Genesis Group productions," Bresler announced.



Rick Romano, President of Global Genesis Group, stated, "It's amazing to have an industry professional like Jacov Bresler joining the Global Genesis Group family. I am confident Jacov's unique viewpoint and expertise will be an asset to GMA, and I look forward to our shared success."



About Global Management Associates

GMA is a full-service team of career strategists, talent managers and publicity specialists based in Los Angeles, CA and Henderson, NV. The agency strives to create an environment where clients experience total transparency and constant communication. Global Management Associates is the talent management component of a family of companies including Global Genesis Group, Galaxy Post Production Lab, and Dynamic Transmedia.