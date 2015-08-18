Filmmaker Usher Morgan Wins Best Comedy Short Award at a New York Film Festival

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2015 --On Sunday, August 16th, 2015 the 3rd Annual Chain NYC Film Festival presented the Best Comedy Short Film award to Prego - a short comedy film by Usher Morgan starring Katie Vincent and Taso Mikroulis. The film offers a humorous take on unplanned pregnancies, it follows the story of Emily (played by Katie Vincent), a young woman confronting a one-night stand (played by Taso Mikroulis) with the revelation that she's pregnant. Things go from bad to worse as she comes to grips with the realization that the man may not be a suited father figure to her unborn child.



The film was produced and directed by Usher Morgan, who also wrote the script with the help of Seinfeld writer Andy Cowan. Principle photography took place in New York City on January 17th and the film began its festival round a few months later. This is Morgan's 4th win for Prego, which had previously won the Best Comedy Short Film Award at the 2015 Manhattan Film Festival.



During an interview at the Chain NYC Film Festival, Morgan was asked if he had received any backlash due to the film's comedic standpoint on such a serious and controversial topic, Moran responded "Not at all, I think people tend to look at comedies through a different lens. Even if you go back to early film, you have someone like Harold Lloyd in Safety Last hanging on to dear life from a clock, trying not to fall. The audience is laughing, but the character must be terrified at that moment. I think that's the essence of comedy. "



When asked what he is working on next, Morgan announced that he is preparing to shoot his first feature film, a mob action thriller entitled, Pickings, which will be in theaters in 2016.



For more details on his new film, visit http://www.PickingsFilm.com



Prego will be released online once the festival circuit is complete in early 2016.



To read the full interview with Usher Morgan, watch trailers, view behind-the-scenes footage, get festival information and stay up to date with the production and release of Prego, visit the film's website at http://www.PregoFilm.com and follow the film on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/PregoFilm and check out Usher Morgan's Twitter page http://www.Twitter.com/UsherMorgan