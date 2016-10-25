Filmmakers for Tomorrow Foundation Launches Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign for Inspirational Film

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2016 --The film, "I Am Me," shares the stories of four youths challenged with learning or physical disabilities. The project chronicles their personal journeys to overcome bullying, depression, and isolation. The overall goal of the film is to inspire others and let them know that they are not alone in their suffering. It also aims to raise awareness about the challenges that people with disabilities face on a daily basis.



The four youth profiled in the film, all aged 15-21, are Jamal, DJ, McKenzie and April. Jamal was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and has been bullied by fellow classmates and singled out by teachers. However, his passion for science and the arts helps him to pull through during difficult times.



DJ lives with cerebral palsy and recently lost his father, his primary caregiver. The love and support he receives from the rest of his family and his faith in God help to keep him strong. McKenzie was born with albinism, which disrupts pigmentation of the skin and has led to a visual impairment. Despite being bullied at school, she has finally learned to see her own unique beauty.



April was born with a rare skin disorder called Ichthyosis, in which skin cells build up but do not shed, leaving her with dark patches and scaly skin. Her discomfort in her own skin led to years of battling depression and thoughts of suicide. More recently, she has learned to love herself and to use makeup creatively as a form of self-expression.



The Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the film project launched October 7, 2016 with a funding goal of $10,000. At the time of this release, the campaign has generated over $5,600. The campaign must reach its goal by November 6, 2016 in order to receive funding. The film's creators will use the money to fund post-production on the film to get it ready for its expected release in fall 2017.



About Filmmakers for Tomorrow

The Filmmakers for Tomorrow Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization that helps up-and-coming young filmmakers to sharpen their skills and gain experience by creating opportunities to work side by side with industry professionals on film projects. It works with high school, college and university students to help bring their dreams to life. The organization also engages in a variety of community outreach programs in the Washington, D.C. area.