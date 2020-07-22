Final Security Now Offers Free Digital Estate Planning and Free Digital Will

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2020 --



Final Security has made digital estate planning free and available to everyone. With our basic plan, you will be able to utilize our Info Vault to store your most important documents, photos and files ensuring your loved ones will get the information you intend them to without the expense and stress of lawyers and probate. And now with our free will builder, you can create your own digital will and have it automatically added to your Info Vault. With Final Security's new pricing structure, there is an option to fit everyone's needs and budget:



Basic: Our basic plan is now free. You receive an Info Vault with enough space to ensure your important documents and assets are accounted for.

Plus: Those that require more, our plus plan has you covered for $1.99 a month. The Plus plan provides 10GB of Info Vault space in addition to 4 managed deletions of social & cloud accounts. Another optional feature of the Plus plan is device wiping. You can add our device wiping service for only $1 per month, per device.



Final Security is the first and only complete digital estate planning company; our services include:



Info Vault: Users can collect files, photos, account information and passwords in our encrypted Info Vault to be transferred to their designated beneficiary upon death.

Device Cleaning: Registered devices will be wiped clean, ensuring the user passes on only the information they want to share.

Social Media & Cloud Cleaning: Users can arrange to have their social media and cloud accounts deleted, protecting their loved ones and securing their digital legacy.



"The Coronavirus is a reminder, we need to plan for the unexpected" explained Christopher W. Huziak, CEO & Founder of Final Security LLC. "As technology has become a main component to most aspects of our lives, we are constantly building a digital footprint. We need to consider what happens to our digital lives when we pass (our digital death)."



About Final Security LLC

Final Security is a digital estate planning company that specializes in cleaning and transferring your digital information and assets upon death. Services include device erasing, social media & cloud account deletion, and an information vault which allows your digital life to be securely given to a chosen delegate.

