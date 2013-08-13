Cardiff by the Sea, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2013 --A free iGrad video tutorial about financing college and graduate school has been recognized by TED.com, a global promoter of innovative ideas, and mounted on the TED website.



“This is an exceptional lesson that was carefully selected by TED-Ed staff,” says TED-Ed Director Logan Smalley of the financial aid tutorial produced by iGrad, a leading financial literacy educator.



The free video is a detailed explanation of the complicated Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA process. It is one of more than 100 guides to financial literacy produced by iGrad, which provides financial education and student loan counseling for more than 1 million students through its technology-driven Financial Literacy Platform.



The video is recommended on TED.com as a “flip,” allowing educators and financial aid professionals to download and customize the information for student assignments, add context and assign questions.



“To have a worldwide leader in forward thinking such as TED affirm our work is humbling and gratifying,” says iGrad Vice President Kris Alban. “We are dedicated to helping students find the best options for financing their education without hampering their future financial independence, and to assisting post-secondary institution administrators by relieving some of the financial counseling burden through our tutorials.”



A student at a four-year institution will average nearly $27,000 in school debt by graduation. Add credit cards, car loans and possibly housing, and that obligation could eclipse $50,000.



“Now, more than ever, education is a requirement for success. And so is financial literacy,” says Alban, whose company was awarded Best Product of 2012 by University Business magazine and 2013 Education Program of the Year by the Institute for Financial Literacy. “Helping students finance the present and plan for the future is our primary mission.”



