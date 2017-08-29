New Financial Book Series - Reference Guide for Home & Business Use

Fairfax, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2017 --Thomas Herold, the owner and CEO of the Financial Dictionary today announced the exciting release of a new financial dictionary book series, which covers 9 separate financial categories.



This new book series covers Accounting, Banking, Corporate Finance, Economics, Investment, Laws & Regulations, Real Estate, Retirement, and Trading. All books in this series are available as ebooks and in Paperback format at amazon for between $7.95 and $13.95.



Until the end of August, Mr. Herold offers all ebooks for free as part of his Kindle review promotion. Customers can download all books from the series in PDF format for free and can decide if they want to write a brief review in return.



This new book series is perfectly suited as a reference for both home and business. Each book offers detailed and comprehensive article-styled descriptions of each term with around 600 words. The online dictionary is continuously updated weekly and adds about 50 more new terms per month.



The free version in PDF format, which includes 100 of the most important financial terms - including crypto currencies like BitCoin and Ethereum - is available for direct download. The selected terms are taken from the comprehensive online dictionary which now offers over 950 financial term descriptions.



A paperback version of the free financial dictionary ebook with the 100 most popular financial terms is also available as a paperback edition from Amazon for a retail price of $13.95.