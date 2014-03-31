Financial Focus Rebrands as Financial Life Focus

Livingston, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2014 --Financial Focus, an independent financial life planning firm in Livingston New Jersey, is rebranding as Financial Life Focus.



The name change reflects the firm’s dedication to financial life planning.



Explains company founder and President Michael F. Kay: “The name Financial Focus served us well since 2001, but didn’t properly reflect our role as financial life planners. Adding ‘Life’ to our name anchors what we do best: helping clients imagine—and plan for—the lives they most want to live.”



Michael Kay knows what matters in life. “Your money mindset—how you grew up, your adult experiences and your beliefs about money—factors into your life and financial decisions in a big way. It was important to carry this concept into our name as well as our work.”



The firm has also changed its website domain to coincide with the company name change. The new website can be found here.



About Financial Life Focus, LLC

Financial Life Focus, LLC (formerly Financial Focus, LLC), founded in 2001 by Michael F. Kay, CFP®, is a Livingston, NJ based registered investment advisor. The firm is a fee-only fiduciary and provides integrated wealth management solutions.



For more information on Financial Life Focus, LLC, please visit http://www.financial-lifefocus.com