Financial Innovation Is Thriving in the UK as Financial Services Recruitment from Selby Jennings Sources the Best Global Talent

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2020 --Finding the right people remains an ongoing challenge for businesses in financial services across the UK. Whether with respect to risk management or optimising opportunities for development and growth, the right team can make all the difference to how responsive an organisation can be. Since 2004, Selby Jennings has been working with enterprises nationwide, from London to Birmingham and Manchester, identifying smart solutions to the question of talent. The firm is now a leading specialist in financial services recruitment and has extensive experience across the industry.



British banking and financial services is an exciting sector, from the emerging opportunities in quantitative research to the way that private wealth management here is renowned for high standards and exceptional performance. The UK is also a space where financial innovation thrives – here you'll find most of the world's upcoming and largest FinTechs, averaging £20 billion in revenue. Key to optimising the opportunities that exist in this location is finding the right people to help drive innovation and present new approaches to expansion and risk.



Selby Jennings is at the centre of a network of incredibly talented candidates and is able to use this to provide effective recruitment options that deliver mutually beneficial connections for individuals and organisations across the sector. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality financial services recruitment in the UK and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



The firm's permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions support financial services businesses in London, as well as Birmingham and Manchester, carving out new perspectives on how the hiring process can be handled to achieve the best results. Expertise within Selby Jennings covers the full spectrum, from quantitative analytics and risk management to sales and trading and legal and compliance. Best-in-class training ensures that the specialist team of consultants at Selby Jennings is always equipped to provide insightful and effective support. The firm also invests in the latest recruitment technology to support a more efficient business model.



The UK is renowned as a financial hub with strong international links. Selby Jennings not only has a base in London but is also part of a network of more than 11 offices worldwide that cover 60+ locations. This combination of national and international creates a vital dual perspective that is central to supporting recruitment into UK based businesses that also have a strong global context. From innovative start-ups to vast international brands, every organisation needs exceptional people - specialist recruiter Selby Jennings is leading the way in financial services hires in this part of the world.



Selby Jennings UK is a specialist leading recruiter to the banking and financial services sector with more than 15 years experience in this crucial industry.