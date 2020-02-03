Financial Jobs in Singapore – Selby Jennings Is Tackling the Number One Challenge

Singapore, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2020 --Singapore is a thriving global financial centre with an ongoing need for talent. Businesses operating within the financial services sector are experiencing consistent need to build teams that can handle a thriving market and changing environment. Selby Jennings SG is working to support businesses in tackling the number one challenge: talent. The firm has established a network of mid to senior level people, creating mutually beneficial opportunities that work for both individuals and enterprises.



Selby Jennings SG is part of a global specialist recruitment network that spans 60+ locations and employs more than 750 people. The level of expertise within the business has enabled it to establish a robust reputation when it comes to problem solving in recruitment and connecting up ambitious individuals with financial jobs in locations such as Singapore. Today Selby Jennings is renowned as a specialist for financial sector roles and is a key partner for sector businesses in Singapore, from start-ups and boutique ventures through to global names in finance and investment.



The range of financial jobs available in Singapore with a specialist recruiter like Selby Jennings is broad. These include employment in a number of different niches, from private wealth management to corporate and investment banking and quantitative analytics. Opportunities vary and include permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across a range of these specialist sectors.



Many of the most important and innovative names in banking and financial services in Asia partner with Selby Jennings SG, which allows the firm to open the door for talented individuals looking to work in Singapore. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings SG. "We work to provide financial jobs in Singapore and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Selby Jennings has risen to prominence in Singapore, and beyond, thanks to an innovative approach to the process of financial recruiting. This is based on an in-depth understanding of the unique pressures that businesses in the sector face. Building teams from the best talent can make or break a business in this sector and the innovative and constantly changing nature of financial services today makes it even more important to be able to seek out and retain the most inspiring and capable people.



In unsettled times Selby Jennings provides essential support for those looking to define a career and find the most exciting financial jobs in Singapore. The firm's reputation for consistent excellence has allowed it to build networks and forge relationships that deliver mutually beneficial results for all involved.



To find out more information about Financial Jobs Singapore, visit https://www.selbyjennings.sg



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44 20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +65 3165 1400.



Notes to Editors:



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.sg



About Selby Jennings SG

A leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services in Asia, Selby Jennings SG is lynchpin in the local market. Deep expertise in the banking and financial services sectors enables the business to fill permanent, contract, multi-hire roles with the best talent from all over the world.