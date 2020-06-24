Financial Jobs Singapore - Opportunities for Innovation and Growth

Samsung Hub, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2020 --In challenging times people matter more than ever. While the impact of COVID-19 continues to ripple through economies worldwide, Selby Jennings SG is supporting organisations with a range of permanent, contract, multi-hire recruitment solutions from our offices all over the world and identifying opportunities for talented individuals to move forward.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Selby Jennings remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the finance sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Singapore with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



The firm has built a network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals and nurtured contacts at key businesses in Singapore and across the region, providing access to both talent and roles. Investment in technology and innovative thinking has allowed the firm to keep service standards high, creatively problem solving with solutions such as remote onboarding, video interviews, video conferencing and workforce consulting.



For more than 15 years Selby Jennings SG has been ensuring peace of mind when it comes to hiring, both for those who are looking to forge careers and the businesses that require talent to thrive. The financial services sector has always faced challenges, from transformative technology to changes to regulation and compliance and competitive practices. The right talent is one way that any organisation can begin to build contingencies against volatility and create opportunities for innovation and growth.



Today, a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions enable Selby Jennings SG to effectively connect the brightest minds in banking and financial services with the banks, insurers, and asset managers keen to make smart recruitment moves. The firm has experience across the industry, whether that's recruiting into risk management or actuarial roles or in core areas such as corporate and investment banking and private wealth management. Coping with change is something that this sector has to do on a regular basis and positive team building can ensure that enterprises have the ability to move forward with confidence.



Selby Jennings SG goes above and beyond for clients and candidates, not just focused on making the right connections but ensuring news and insights that might be essential or beneficial get through too. That might be the latest on the pandemic or internally compiled documents such as the Job Confidence Index 2020 Report. Selby Jennings SG consultants receive best-in-class training and benefit from the latest recruitment technology. The firm has seamlessly moved to a more virtual practice to continue supporting clients through the current pandemic. Local expertise is combined with the global perspective that comes from being part of the Phaidon International group, the go to recruitment partner of choice for 70+ world-leading companies.



About Selby Jennings SG

Selby Jennings SG is a leading specialist in recruitment to the financial services sector and has worked in this field since 2004. The firm is dedicated to supporting positive teambuilding that helps individuals to take key career next steps, no matter what the current climate.