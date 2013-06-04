Cardiff by the Sea, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2013 --San Diego educator iGrad now administers financial education and student loan counseling for over one million students through its technology-driven Financial Literacy Platform. iGrad reached the milestone in just four years after the organization’s inception, seeing its program grow at an extraordinary rate. Financial literacy modules, which are a major component of the Platform, are currently being completed at a rate of over 20,000 modules per month.



“Seeing iGrad start from humble beginnings and grow into something that is becoming a staple for college students everywhere is wonderful,” said iGrad CEO Rob LaBreche. “This is a testament to the need and desire of students for quality financial literacy education, and educating students is what we do best. Ultimately, the ability to help this many current students as well as the future students to come is why iGrad exists.”



About iGrad

iGrad is the only online community that features career assistance for college students and recent graduates, financial education courses that can be tailor-made to users’ needs and student loan entrance and exit counseling. The Financial Literacy Platform is customized for each school partner, and is continuously updated and improved. The Platform consists of many different types of media, including articles, videos, and course modules that are tried and tested, along with information and recommendations from numerous financial industry experts.



Today, iGrad’s Financial Literacy Platform is used by over 400 colleges, and has additional institutions adding it to their curriculum every semester.