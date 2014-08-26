Financial Myth Busting with Dawn Bennett Inks Syndication Deal with Radio America

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --Dawn Bennett, host of “Financial Myth Busting” radio show & CEO of Bennett Group Financial Services, has inked a deal with Radio America to expand her Washington, D.C.-based show nationwide.



The show is also lengthening to two hours, airing Sundays at 11 AM ET.



"Our message of being true to what is really happening in the financial world as it relates to geopolitical events has struck a cord with listeners,” said Bennett. “We've brought an array of guests on the show to report on subjects that deserve more attention. Partnering with Radio America allows us to take these important ideas to a much larger audience, and I couldn’t be more excited.”



"Dawn has a way of cu tting through the noise and providing clarity in the cluttered world of financial and economic opinion,” the Chief Operator Officer of Radio America, Mike Paradiso, said. “We're excited to bring Financial Myth Busting to Radio America's listeners.”



Financial Myth Busting, a show designed to help Americans separate financial facts from fallacies, quickly became the most sought-out financial radio show in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan market, airing on WMAL, the region’s No. 1 news and talk station.



Bennett regularly interviews CEOs, politicians, best-selling authors, and even the occasional celebrity. Past guests have included Sen. Rand Paul, David Stockman, Jim Rickards, Patrick Byrne (CEO of Overstock.com), Dr. Ben Carson, Mort Zuckerman, Magnus Carlsen (No. 1 chess player in the world), Marc Faber, Ted Nugent, Grover Norquist, David Malpass, MEP Daniel Hannan, Steve Forbes, Rep. Trey Gowdy, Peter Buffett (the musician son of Warren), Dambisa Moyo, David Walker, and many more.



“We are thrilled to be able to double our radio time as well as be broadcast far and wide on dozens of stations throughout America, Canada, and even Alaska. So if listeners can't get enough of my thoughts on financial markets, the global economy and world events sh aping our time, then they are in luck," quipped Ms. Bennett.



Information about the program is available at www.FinancialMythBusting.com



In addition to airing on 50+ terrestrial stations, the show will also stream live on RadioAmerica.org. Nationwide clearance began Aug. 17, 2014.



About Bennett Group Financial Services LLC

Bennett Group Financial Services LLC, based in Washington, D.C., is a comprehensive financial services firm committed to providing opportunities to clients’ as they seek long-term financial success. Its customized programs are designed with t he potential to help grow, lower overall risk and conserve client assets by delivering a high level of personalized service and skill.



For more information, call 866-286-2268 or visit http://www.bennettgroupfinancial.com.



Securities offered through Western International Securities Inc. (WIS), member FINRA/SIPC.



BGFS and WIS are separate and unaffiliated entities.



