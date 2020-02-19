Financial Recruitment Jobs UK – Expert Support in Navigating Changing Markets

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2020 --The UK financial services market is an innovative and exciting environment – as well as one that is currently experiencing seismic change. Selby Jennings works with organisations across the country in locations such as Manchester, Birmingham and London to help secure talent pipelines that will enable British businesses to thrive in evolving conditions.



Selby Jennings has more than 15 years' experience in financial services recruitment jobs in the UK, connecting creative and high calibre talent with the businesses where these individuals can thrive. The firm recognises that the UK remains one of the world's key financial markets and is also one of the most innovative. For example, the UK is where most of the world's upcoming and largest FinTechs are located, averaging £20 billion in revenue. It is here where some of the brightest minds are working on pioneering projects that could potentially transform and disrupt the financial services market in many different ways in the years to come.



Talent remains a top challenge for businesses across the UK. From organisations in Birmingham and Manchester to ventures in London there is an ever-increasing need to find the brightest minds to help steer the ship in changing times. With Brexit a very recent occurrence there is still a considerable lack of clarity over many of the processes and requirements that could affect the industry in the years to come.



Building the right team can be crucial for any organisation keen to take advantage of the opportunities that this one-in-a-generation change might bring, as well as handling the risks that this could entail. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality financial recruitment jobs in the UK and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Selby Jennings is applying its transformative approach to hiring to support a range of businesses in finding the right people for a broad spectrum of roles. These include senior jobs in compliance and corporate credit, as well as positions such as Vice-President requiring experience in equity sales for those who are looking to work on expansion for European Investment Banks. There are relationship driven roles, such as a Grains Trader position, as well as key advisory opportunities in areas such as Family Office relationships and managements.



Across the UK, from London to Manchester and Birmingham, Selby Jennings is providing key support at a crucial time to individuals who are keen to get ahead in a changing financial services market – and the businesses where those bright minds are most likely to make the biggest difference.



