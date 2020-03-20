Financial Recruitment Jobs UK from Selby Jennings Are Supporting the Brightest Minds in Finance

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2020 --The UK financial services sector has faced some key challenges in recent times. Like any other financial centre disruption has been felt widely here as a result of new technology and global health crises. Political change and the ongoing effect of regulation have also had an impact. However, the UK also remains one of the most vibrant markets for financial services, both in terms of traditional as well as emerging sectors like FinTech. Across the UK, from London to Birmingham and Manchester there is a need for talented people to help organisations in the industry to navigate effectively in these changing times.



Selby Jennings is a specialist leading recruiter for UK businesses and well established as a go to for many of the brightest minds in finance. The firm handles the full spectrum of financial recruitment jobs, from senior analyst positions and compliance officer posts through to broker roles and legal jobs within both well-established organisations and boutique and start-up firms. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality financial recruitment services in the UK and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Selby Jennings' passionate team of expert consultants handle recruitment for every area of finance today, including quantitative research and trading, investment management, commodities and private wealth management. The firm's depth of experience, as well as investment in the latest recruitment technology and best-in-class training for its people ensures that quality levels remain consistently high.



Financial services roles are available all over the UK today in major cities such as Birmingham and Manchester as well as in London. Selby Jennings has extensive knowledge of the local market, which is combined with the global perspective that comes from being part of an international network that extends to 60+ countries worldwide. Founded in 2004, the firm has evolved alongside the industry that it serves and understands the pressures that hiring managers today face to find the right people to enable an enterprise to evolve and grow.



As well as relationships forged with banks, insurers, and asset managers across the sector, Selby Jennings has also created a network of high quality candidates that includes the brightest and boldest minds in the industry. It's this focus on people – and the importance of teams in ensuring organisations have the confidence to navigate change – that has made the firm such a leading light in this field. It has enabled Selby Jennings to define new perspectives for recruitment that directly address the major challenges that affect financial services today.



To find out more information about financial recruitment jobs in the UK visit https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/jobs/europe.



Notes to Editors

For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk.



About Selby Jennings UK

Selby Jennings UK is a specialist leading recruiter to the banking and financial services sector with more than 15 years experience in this crucial industry. The firm delivers a range of recruitment solutions to identify exceptional talent that allows organisations to thrive and grow.