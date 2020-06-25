Financial Recruitment Jobs UK – Identifying Opportunities to Move Forward

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2020 --Talent remains a key challenge for many businesses in the financial services sector – finding it, keeping it and optimising it. Selby Jennings UK works with banking and financial services firms and their leaders, as well as an extensive network of talented professionals, making connections that enable both to thrive. The firm deals with roles all over the UK, from London to Birmingham and Manchester, and is also part of the Phaidon International group, which provides a unique global perspective and coverage of more than 60 countries worldwide.



As a leading financial services recruitment firm, Selby Jennings UK expertise spans a broad range of different areas. These include corporate and investment banking, sales and trading and legal and compliance opportunities. Roles such as Senior Compliance Manager, Investment Partner focused on Deep Tech and Deep Science and Pricing Analyst are available with a broad range of businesses from top tier financial institutions to agile boutique firms – in the UK and across Europe. As the world continues to adapt to the new working conditions that have been imposed on many as a result of COVID-19, specialists like Selby Jennings UK are providing support to businesses looking to adapt and build teams with the ability to evolve.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Selby Jennings remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the finance sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across the UK with their recruitment and talent acquisition



Selby Jennings UK London office opened in 2004 and the firm has built up an in-depth understanding of the local market in financial recruitment in the intervening years. This has meant not just looking at businesses and opportunities in London but also other locations across the country, such as Birmingham and Manchester too. One of the firm's major strengths is this tangible local expertise combined with being the preferred recruitment partner for 71 prominent businesses under the Phaidon International group umbrella.



As investment in people is something that Selby Jennings UK encourages client businesses to prioritise the firm also places emphasis on this internally too. Highly trained, passionate consultants have access to best-in-class recruitment technology to enable them to best support candidate and client interests. Ongoing training is also a focus for all staff. This investment has enabled the firm to continue to function even when working from home, identifying innovative and efficient solutions to make connections that enable talent and businesses to thrive. Although many markets continue to feel the impact of the pandemic Selby Jennings UK is ready to support all those people and businesses looking to identify opportunities to move forward.



About Selby Jennings UK

Selby Jennings UK works with the brightest minds in banking and financial services as well as a network of organisations, supporting the industry in finding ways to thrive even during challenging times.