Financial Services Jobs in Hong Kong – Teambuilding Embeds Resilience

Central, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2020 --Talent remains the number one challenge for many businesses today. In the Hong Kong financial services sector, as well as locations across the region, finding the right people to see a firm through tough times is key. Teambuilding embeds resilience and provides the resources to ensure that opportunities for growth can be grasped with both hands. Selby Jennings HK partners with businesses across the Hong Kong area, including in locations such as Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui. The firm is dedicated to ensuring that there is a steady flow of talent to the organisations where this is needed most.



Financial services jobs in Hong Kong are at the heart of the economy here. This is the world's third leading financial centre and, as a result, a focal point for those looking to work within the financial services market – and also to transform it. From radical innovation to regulation and the impact of a global pandemic there are many factors constantly at play influencing the way that the financial services market in Hong Kong evolves. In order to ensure resilience and vision it's key for banks, insurers, and asset managers to make smart choices when it comes to building teams that will be able to survive the tough times and see opportunity as well as risk.



With more than 15 years experience in the industry, Selby Jennings HK is now a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services in Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan, Yuen Long Kau Hui. As well as investing time and resources in candidates and clients the firm also prioritises development internally, especially when it comes to training consultants. The latest recruitment technology is also key to ensure that Selby Jennings HK is on top of the most recent developments in the market and highly responsive to clients.



Over the years Selby Jennings HK has also invested in the creation of essential networks, including connections to one million mid-to-senior professionals. The firm has contacts at organisations across the industry, from agile boutique firms to large international banks. As part of the Phaidon International group, it is also the go to recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations, adding a unique global perspective to the deep well of local expertise. Today, Selby Jennings HK manages recruitment from source to hire with consistently excellent results.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Selby Jennings remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the finance sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Hing Kong with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



To find out more information about financial services jobs in Hong Kong visit https://www.selbyjennings.hk.



About Selby Jennings HK

Selby Jennings HK has a pedigree of 15 years in financial services recruitment in Hong Kong – and around the world. The firm invests heavily in its own people, creating a strong and responsive team with the interests of clients and candidates at heart.