Financial Services Jobs in Zurich – From Risk Management to Compliance and Financial Technology

Zürich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2020 --Zurich, Switzerland: For more than 15 years Selby Jennings CH has been at the heart of recruitment to the banking and financial services sector in Switzerland. As a recognised specialist recruiter, the firm is well placed to provide expert support to businesses and individuals looking for options during these unprecedented times. Selby Jennings CH has reimagined the process of recruitment, ensuring that it is in expert hands and providing resources, insight and support to businesses all over Switzerland in locations from Chur and Zurich to Bern, Geneva and Lucerne.



The market for financial services jobs in Zurich has always been strong with Switzerland home to a major financial sector, renowned for being secure and innovative. The financial services industry in Switzerland is also key to the country's economy and Selby Jennings CH has played a key role in connecting bright talent with organisations where these people have the potential to make a difference. The firm invests in its own people too with a combination of innovative technology to support business processes and providing comprehensive training so that consultants are confident and capable in delivering consistently high-quality services to clients all over the country.



With coverage that spans most major cities, including Bern, Lucerne, Chur, Zurich and Geneva, Selby Jennings CH is a trusted nationwide resource for candidates and businesses where there is recognition of the need to support exceptional talent. This covers the full extent of the financial services sector in Switzerland, including roles in quantitative analytics, private wealth management and investment management. The firm expertly handles spikes in demand, such as for skills in risk management and financial technology, both of which are more relevant than ever before as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. A flexible and innovative approach to service delivery has allowed Selby Jennings CH to continue to support clients and candidates during this time, from offering advice on how to onboard remotely to delivering key updates on news that will affect the industry and recruitment into it.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Selby Jennings remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the finance sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Zurich with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



Financial services jobs in Zurich continue to attract talented people from all over the world. Selby Jennings CH is able to provide both in-depth local knowledge and insight into the Swiss market, as well as the perspective of being part of a bigger group with 60+ country coverage. This dual approach ensures that partnering with Selby Jennings CH delivers the most valuable connections and provides peace of mind that the recruitment process is in expert hands.



About Selby Jennings CH

Selby Jennings CH was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.