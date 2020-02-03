Financial Services Recruiting Firm, Selby Jennings Helps Singapore Businesses Find the Right Talent.

Singapore, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2020 --A leading light among financial services recruiting firms in Asia, Selby Jennings is changing the way the sector hires and retains talent in Singapore. A specialist recruiter with a wealth of experience and coverage in 60+ countries, Selby Jennings has established particular expertise in Singapore, both in terms of catering to business and individual need.



Founded in 2004, the business has established itself as a supportive partner enabling clients to achieve one very specific goal: finding the right talent. It has also helped to kick start the careers of some of the brightest minds in the banking and financial services industry, in Singapore and across Asia. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings SG. "We work to provide financial services jobs in Singapore and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Financial services is a growing sector in Singapore, which is considered a major centre for this type of work. Selby Jennings SG is established as a genuine local expert, able to understand the pressure on businesses when it comes to building dynamic teams, as well as the needs that candidates have when looking to forge a career in this sector. The firm has looked to reimagine the way that recruitment is managed via a combination of insight, experience and a genuine understanding of both the local market and the influence of global perspectives.



The team at Selby Jennings SG has worked with businesses large and small, from start-ups through to more established financial services institutions. A well-established network of high quality talent enables the firm to identify permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to provide transformative opportunities for businesses in Singapore. For those looking to define the next career move, Selby Jennings SG opens the door to some of the most coveted roles in the market, whether that is in risk management, financial technology, private wealth management or insurance and actuarial and commodities work.



The financial services market in Singapore is changing fast and, when it comes to recruitment, an agile approach that is responsive to both opportunities and risks is essential. Banks, insurers, and asset managers benefit significantly from partnership with Selby Jennings SG, not just as a result of the firm's experience and insight but also the commitment to ensuring that clients remain up to date with the latest developments in the sector that may influence industry recruiting.



At a time when building great teams really matters, Selby Jennings SG stands out among recruiting firms in Singapore as a true specialist able to create robust partnerships that last.



To find out more information about Financial Services recruiting firms, visit https://www.selbyjennings.sg



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44 20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +65 3165 1400.



Notes to Editors:



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.sg



About Selby Jennings SG

A leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services in Asia, Selby Jennings SG is lynchpin in the local market. Deep expertise in the banking and financial services sectors enables the business to fill permanent, contract, multi-hire roles with the best talent from all over the world.