Financial Services Recruiting Firms – Working Hard in Times of Risk and Opportunity

Samsung Hub, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2020 --Risk and opportunity often come hand in hand - Selby Jennings SG works with banks, insurers and asset managers looking to manage risk and capitalise on the potential rewards of great teambuilding. The firm has an extensive history in the local market in Singapore and is well known as one of the go to financial services recruiting firms in the region. First founded in 2004, Selby Jennings SG helps to ensure that both candidates and employers have confidence in the recruitment process and enjoy peace of mind that it is in expert hands.



As part of a group that covers 60+ countries with 750+ people employed globally, Selby Jennings SG has a truly international perspective on financial services recruiting. This is combined with a deep local insight into the Singapore market, which enables the firm to build permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that work for each individual organisation. Areas of expertise include commodities and private wealth management as well as corporate and investment banking. Selby Jennings SG consultants also have a wealth of experience dealing with innovative areas such as quantitative analytics and financial technology (the point at which finance and tech meet innovation and vision). From actuary roles to analyst positions, the market in Singapore remains open for business.



As firms adjust to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Selby Jennings SG works alongside businesses to help identify opportunities to build resilience into operations via talented people – and to continue to support individuals in making career defining moves. The firm is positioned and prepared to continue to partner with clients, whether a return to office work is on the table or businesses are still focused on working from home conditions. Selby Jennings SG has made investing in the latest recruitment technology a priority and this has given the firm an advantage in the current climate. A focus on people – training and supporting consultants – has also ensured that there is no interruption to service level agreements and service remains robust.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Selby Jennings remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the finance sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Singapore with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



Fast growing markets, ongoing innovation, the influence of technology and coping with external conditions, such as the global pandemic, all present significant challenges for any business today. Selby Jennings SG is a leading specialist recruiter for the financial services sector with the resources to offer insight and guidance, make connections and source and secure talent to give enterprises in Singapore the best possible chance of surviving and thriving during this time.



To find out more information about financial Services recruiting firms visit https://www.selbyjennings.sg.



For more information about Selby Jennings SG services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.sg.



About Selby Jennings SG

Selby Jennings SG is a leading specialist in recruitment to the financial services sector and has worked in this field since 2004. The firm is dedicated to supporting positive teambuilding that helps individuals to take key career next steps, no matter what the current climate.