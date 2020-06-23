Financial Services Recruitment DE, from Risk Management and Quantitative Analytics to Compliance and Financial Technology

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2020 --Selby Jennings DE was established in 2004 and has become a leading specialist recruiter to the financial services sector in Germany with great depth of experience and expertise. The firm is at the centre of a broad network of exceptional talent and has nurtured key connections with organisations in this industry in locations across Germany, including Berlin and Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne and Hamburg. Today, Selby Jennings DE helps secure business-critical talent in key areas of financial services, from risk management and quantitative analytics to compliance and financial technology.



Germany is the largest national economy in Europe and a natural hot spot for financial services recruitment. As well as being viewed as a "gateway to the EU" this is also a location where those in financial services are able to innovate and disrupt the global financial services industry. There has been plenty of disruption for many businesses to cope with in recent times, from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to competition and regulation that has provided challenges for enterprises large and small. Selby Jennings DE delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that are designed to help organisations recruit with ongoing resilience and excellence in mind.



Financial services recruitment today covers a broad spectrum of specialist areas, including sales and trading and private wealth management. Selby Jennings DE consultants work out of Berlin, connecting with businesses all over the country in cities such as Hamburg and Frankfurt, as well as Cologne and Munich, ensuring that expertise and opportunity are matched. The firm is also part of the Phaidon International group, partnering with 71 world-leading businesses to streamline and refine recruitment to ensure that it remains productive and effective no matter what the current challenges. Investment in recruitment technology and consultant training has given Selby Jennings DE the tools to maintain effective operations during the COVID-19 crisis and to provide essential support to organisations and individuals who are looking to continue to evolve.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Selby Jennings remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the finance sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Germany with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



As the world continues to change, economies rely on financial services recruitment to make sure that there is always talent to drive innovation and progress. Selby Jennings DE is a recruitment specialist reimagining the way that hiring in this sector is handled to help organisations move forward, whether that is in response to the current crisis or to leave behind legacy ideas and systems and move towards a brighter and more effective methods of workforce management.



