Financial Services Recruitment Firm, Selby Jennings Forges Lasting Partnerships

As the largest national economy in the EU, Germany is a key location for banking and financial services firms, both local and global. Selby Jennings DE has an exceptional track record in forging lasting partnerships via networks that are built on demonstrable expertise, credibility and trust. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings DE. "We work to provide quality financial services jobs in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



The market for financial services recruitment in Germany is driven by increasing need among banks, insurers, and asset managers to identify and retain the best people. This challenge is set against the context of ongoing political and regulatory change, as well as constant disruption as a result of innovation and increased competition in the market. Given the influence that people have on the progress and profitability of any business it is easy to see why recruitment has become such a top priority for financial services firms across the country.



Specialist firms require talent with specific expertise, which can frequently take time and resources to find. Selby Jennings DE has a wealth of experience in finding talent with significant experience in areas such as risk management, compliance, investment management, quantitative analytics and financial technology. The business has developed a team of specialists who are able to deliver permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions, whether there are roles to fill in Berlin and Frankfurt or other locations, including Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. Insight and understanding of global and national markets, combined with a wealth of experience that extends over 15 years provides the basis for forging successful and long lasting partnerships.



Selby Jennings DE advises businesses along the spectrum of financial services in Germany and across Europe. This includes agile start-ups looking for key staff to help nurture progress and growth, as well as mid sized businesses and globally renowned brands that require the support of specialist recruitment in order to achieve defined objectives. The firm also supports candidates looking to find that ideal next role, whether that is in an exciting and innovative environment or taking up a senior position with a powerhouse household name brand.



Selby Jennings DE is a banking and financial services recruitment specialist with a proven track record in matching talent to the right enterprises. The firm has been credited with having a transformative impact on both businesses and individual careers.



