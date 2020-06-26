Financial Services Recruitment – We Are All in This Together

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2020 --Even – or especially – during the most challenging times we are all in this together. Selby Jennings UK is currently supporting businesses all over the UK looking for ways to build long-term workforce strategy despite the immediate challenge of a global pandemic. From London to Birmingham and Manchester, the firm partners with organisations and individuals from across the financial services sector with a view to making connections that give both a chance to thrive. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions offer opportunities for flexibility and finding ways for people and businesses to cope with sudden change.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Selby Jennings remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the finance sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across the UK with their recruitment and talent acquisition



Selby Jennings UK has more than 15 years experience partnering with organisations looking to manage change and providing the guidance that allows talented individuals to make career-defining moves. The UK has been a lively and lucrative market for financial services in recent years, despite many challenges from regulation and competition through to disruptive technology. Areas such as FinTech have grown exponentially and continue to be identified by many as a way to create opportunity even during difficult times. The firm's experience in financial services recruitment extends across many different spaces, including roles in quantitative analytics, risk management, compliance and investment management. The financial services market in the UK covers the full spectrum of businesses, from small start-ups to global powerhouses.



Working with organisations in London, as well as across the country in major cities such as Manchester and Birmingham, Selby Jennings UK consultants have the skills and insight to support businesses that need to adapt. The firm has invested heavily in the latest recruitment technology and this has provided an effective platform from which to continue to provide high quality service and peace of mind to clients and candidates. That could be something as simple as ensuring access to talent or sharing information and insights into how to make business-critical hires through virtual interviewing.



At the heart of what Selby Jennings UK does is a determination to reimagine recruitment so that the process is tailored to the actual needs of those who can benefit from it. This has meant developing a range of additional services to support clients, including staying informed about emerging risks and opportunities that will shape the future of work and could potentially redefine the hiring process. As a result, Selby Jennings UK is a comprehensive recruitment partner, able to handle the entire process from source to hire and going the extra mile when it comes to service too.



About Selby Jennings UK

Selby Jennings UK works with the brightest minds in banking and financial services as well as a network of organisations, supporting the industry in finding ways to thrive even during challenging times.