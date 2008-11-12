Financial Translation Services for the FDIC Completed by Foreign Translations, Inc.

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2008 -- In July, after a rigorous selection process, Foreign Translations, Inc. (www.foreigntranslations.com), through its General Services Administration (GSA) contract with the federal government, was awarded and recently completed a financial translation services contract with the FDIC. The project involved translating numerous training modules for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Money Smart Financial Education Program into Hmong.



The FDIC Money Smart program assists individuals with a minimal understanding of the banking structure to develop positive financial practices. The FDIC Money Smart Program has surpassed its goals in reaching over a million consumers and establishing over a thousand partnerships. The FDIC encourages the building of partnerships within communities to further the success rate of reaching more consumers. The FDIC believes that the more information people gather about banking and credit services, the more likely they are to purchase a home, save more money, and improve their overall financial well-being. According to the FDIC, training modules will be utilized throughout the United States, specifically in concentrated areas such as California and New York. The project will launch at the start of the New Year 2009.



Foreign Translations, Inc., worked diligently to ensure that the training modules were translated accurately, understanding that it is of great importance that those participating in the courses fully comprehend the mission of the Money Smart Program. The FDIC stated that Foreign Translations, Inc., assisted in providing a smooth process in translating the large volume and returning the content in a timely manner. To provide this accurate translation, Foreign Translations, Inc. ensured that Hmong was the native language of the translators assigned to the project, and that their area of expertise is in financial translations. Utilizing a financial translator native to the target language and knowledgeable in the financial services industry is the only way to ensure the effectiveness and accuracy of the FDIC documents. The project lasted three months with close and frequent communication between the FDIC and Foreign Translations’ Hmong translators. Foreign Translations, Inc. felt privileged to take part in this constructive governmental financial process to provide assistance to the public.



About Foreign Translations, Inc.

Foreign Translations, Inc. (http://www.foreigntranslations.com) is an 11- year old foreign language translation, interpreting and website localization firm headquartered in Greenville, SC. We offer translation services for a wide range of projects; from technical manuals, legal contracts and marketing collateral to financial statements, training manuals, e-learning courses, websites, medical journals, software, policy and procedure handbooks, newsletters and much more. With more than 1,000 native translators located in over 30 countries, we frequently translate documents r from 1,000 words to over several million in all the major languages of the world. In addition, we provide interpreters for depositions, trials, sales meetings and conferences in every major city in the United States as well as every major country in the world. We also offer a full range of Multilingual Desktop Publishing Services in any format and any size.

