Fincross International Named Title Sponsor of CIS and Security Token Summit

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2019 --Goren Holm Group, producers of the world's largest blockchain and cryptocurrency conference, CIS, and Security Token Summit, the leading Digital Securities industry event, today announced Fincross International as their title sponsor for both April events.



Security Token Summit, a high-end, Digital Securities focused event, will be held on April 8th at The Ritz-Carlton - Los Angeles and will feature the top investors, funds, entrepreneurs, banks and service providers in the industry. It will feature a robust agenda spanning a variety of themes such as custody, compliance, regulation, investing, marketing, tokenization, issuance and real estate. The full-day summit will feature panels, fireside chats and presentations including the top names in the digital securities space. The intimate nature of this event means that there is limited availability and access to these securities industry experts.



CIS is coming back to the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 9th and 10th. CIS will feature a robust agenda spanning a variety of blockchain and cryptocurrency related themes including development, enterprise blockchain, investment analysis, marketing strategies, tokenized securities, stablecoins, trends and insights from industry experts like previous speakers Steve Wozniak, Tim Draper, Marcus Lemonis, Robert Herjavec, Crystal Rose and Mance Harmon.



Fincross International is a next-generation investment bank, bridging the traditional and digital financial worlds. Led by former Société Générale CEO of the Middle East and Africa, Eddy Abramo, Fincross International is building an ecosystem of financial products and services based on proprietary distributed ledger technology, which will revolutionize the creation, management, safeguarding and settlement of new financial products and digital assets for institutional, corporate, intermediary and individual clients. The investment bank is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius and is planning to launch and onboard its first clients in the second quarter of 2019.



Fincross International's distributed banking ledger (DBL) will enable clients to transact with instant settlement on a peer-to-peer basis. The DBL will create a whitelisted ecosystem for the investment, custody and trading of traditional and digital assets. Also currently in development is a protocol for the issuance of security tokens and a platform for accredited investors to browse security token offerings selected by Fincross International's investment team.



"We are excited to be featuring as title sponsors at the April 2019 edition of Security Token Summit and Crypto Invest Summit. Our firm will serve a diverse group of clients ranging from global investment funds and corporations to individuals seeking professional digital asset services and investment management all in one place," said Henry James, Deputy CEO of Fincross International. "CIS has historically been a standout conference in the industry that we place at the very top of our list in terms of quality for networking, education, entertainment and value for money for delegates, so we very much look forward to meeting everyone attending STS and CIS. California is such a special place to be for industry players to do business and promote business - we feel it's the perfect place to showcase Fincross International center stage."



"Fincross International is bringing institutional quality and leadership to our growing industry that is sorely needed," said Alon Goren, Founding Partner of Goren Holm Group. "What they have built, and what they are building will define the future of our space and we couldn't have found a better partner and title sponsor for our events."



Fincross International joins other prominent sponsors of CIS and Security Token Summit like Ownera, Totle, American Airlines, Netki, Blockquake, Prime Trust, TokenSoft, Blockparty, Fisher Broyles and Carman Lehnhof Israelsen LLP.



About Fincross International

Fincross International is an investment banking, securities and investment management firm specialized in traditional and digital assets launching in 2019. A pioneer in fintech, Fincross International is developing and utilizing proprietary distributed ledger technology to provide a wide range of financial services and products in an open architecture to institutional, corporate, intermediary and individual clients. Founded in 2017, the firm is incorporated in Mauritius and is regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC). More details can be found at fincross.com.



About Goren Holm Group

Goren Holm Group, led by Josef Holm and Alon Goren are industry pioneers, investors and producers of some of the top blockchain and cryptocurrency conferences in the world. Their backgrounds in venture capital, crowdfunding and online investment marketing technology make them uniquely equipped to service the digital securities revolution. Goren Holm Group, LLC and its principals manage Goren Holm Ventures (GHV) and also produce CIS, the world's largest blockchain summit and expo as well as Security Token Summit, one of the top, most exclusive digital securities events.