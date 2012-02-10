New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2012 --Musculoskeletal Resources (MSR) announces a directory to assist patients in pain easily find qualified pain physicians in New York State. Patients experiencing lower back pain from a sports injury, vehicle accidents, or work related injury can now utilize the painandinjury.com site and find pain doctors suited for their pain condition.



Musculoskeletal Resources(MSR)Directory features doctors in the NYC metro area, Astoria, Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Nassau and Suffolk County.



Everyone experiences pain at one point or another. Pain is often an indication of a far more serious problem that may require treatment. Pain may be mild and bearable or severe and constant. Often times such pain can interfere with a person's ability to function normally at home and at work.



A patient will find in doctors in the painandinjury.com directory that have a natural approach to pain relief that is kind to the body.



These New York pain physicians focus on physical therapy and rehabilitation to relieve pain. Patients are provided with pain management techniques in achieving a full recovery.



What Is Acute Pain?



Acute pain is when an individual feels a sharp pain all of a sudden. Individual with symptoms of acute pain, should no take the signs lightly. Pain may be an indication of disease or ailment.



Acute pain can occur from:



Pain after surgery

Pain from broken bones

Labor and childbirth

Work injury

Sports injury

Car Accident - Vehicle related accident.



Acute pain starts out mild, turning severe, and can last for weeks even months. Treat acute pain so that you can address your medical issues and start the healing process. There is a possibility that if acute pain is not treated, such pain may lead to chronic pain.



About Musculoskeletal Resources

Musculoskeletal Resources (MSR), a division of Health Plus Management Services in New York State, provides the most effective solutions for physicians who wish to outsource their non-medical needs.



Our experienced and knowledgeable MSR staff members are responsible for the daily non-medical operations of a number of independently owned physician practices throughout New York.



MSR promotes these physicians by raising awareness for their practices, as well as the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation.