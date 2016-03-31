Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2016 --Affordable rates and quick, hassle-free service on all types of Georgia commercial transportation insurance are available at USACommercialInsurance.com. Run by ACI Insurance, the website offers easy access to free commercial insurance quotes along with additional information and resources to help consumers make an informed decision.



ACI has the expertise and experience that any business needs to ensure that they find the exact type of coverage which is right for them. When it comes to commercial transportation insurance, there are dozens of different and highly specific options.



The right policy is highly dependent on the specific type of vehicle or vehicles being used, along with what the applications are for them, and the industry and business type or structure. A commercial truck insurance policy designed for 18 wheeler owner operators won't fit the needs of a local contractor with a fleet of pickups and vans, for instance.



Even highly specialized vehicle types and industries, such as waste haulers or log haulers, refrigerated trucks, motor carriers and auto haulers, food service vehicles, and on down the line, have very specific insurance coverage which have been designed just for them. This is so unique risks are always included adequately in the protections provided, and unnecessary forms of coverage don't tack on excess cost.



ACI has more than a dozen years of experience helping small business owners and all individuals in need of commercial transportation insurance. The company started offering Florida commercial auto insurance, but in recent years saw an opportunity to help even more people get the insurance they need, at a price that made sense.



They expanded into neighboring Georgia, and since then, have also expanded into the Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee markets. Now, they're working with more business owners in the commercial transportation industry than ever before.



Visit USACommercialInsurance.com for more information and to get in touch with a representative who can help with a quick and easy, free commercial transportation insurance quote. Or call 844.467.4878 to speak with ACI Insurance directly and to get started obtaining a new policy.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee markets. Contact 844.467.4878 for more information, or visit USACommercialInsurance.com.