Find CPAP Machines in Miami, Aventura and Coral Gables, FL

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2017 --Sleep apnea is a common problem experienced by a majority of Americans. According to the latest study, it affects 1-6% adults and 2% of children. Males are affected twice as often as females. Less than one percent of people are affected by central sleep apnea. Interestingly, sleep apnea patients are often not conscious of it. Leading an irregular lifestyle such as too much consumption of alcohol, gaining weight, and smoking can be some of the probable factors that trigger such complication.



There are a variety of treatments to cure such problems. Lifestyle changes, mouthpieces, breathing devices and surgery are some of the most common solutions. If left unattended, it may increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, diabetes. Breathing devices such as CPAP machine can be effectively used to combat such complication. For those suffering from such complication due to several problems, Ger-ar Trading DME is the right place to come in. Whether it is room humidifier or sleep apnea machine in Homestead and Kendall, FL, they have a wide range of gadgets and devices to offer at competitive cost.



According to the experts, snoring is a precursor to sleep apnea. It happens when the air passage is partially blocked for a period, while sleep apnea indicates that the air passage is fully blocked for a certain time. The problem can surely be resolved with the help of a proper device. Choosing an anti-snoring aid will be the best way to curtail the impact of sleep apnea. However, if the condition becomes worst, finding the right CPAP device will be the best decision.



CPAP machines come with a motor, a hose, and a mask. The motor inhales the air from the room and pressurizes it adequately to ensure your air passage is not blocked. There are also some machines that come up with humidifier, which includes a water tank that heats up the water for users to breathe in air that has moisture. This ensures that one does not suffer from a dry throat while using the machine. The device also includes a hose which is used to move the pressurized air from the motor to the mask.



About Ger-ar Trading DME

Ger-ar Trading DME is present in the US and Latin America since 2005 selling Non-invasive flow generators (CPAP, VPAP, AutoCPAP) from RESMED, sleep disorder diagnostics equipment by EMBLA and Oxygenotherapy and oximetry from Nonin.