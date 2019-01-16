Find Fabulous Interior Design Features at DecorGoddess.com

Baxley, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2019 --Barbee is excited to announce the launch of her new website, https://DecorGoddess.com. This new marketplace offers customers a place to find all the home décor, furniture and accessories that they need for all their favorite spaces in their home. The accents on the website give home owners a chance to add flare to their living space with throw pillows, wooden figurines, vases and more. When it comes to furniture and accessories for the bathroom, bedroom, living room, office and patio, shoppers will discover storage solutions, seating options, accessories and beyond. Kitchen utensils, gadgets and appliances make home cooking easier than ever. In addition to all these wonderful options, the website also offers an extensive array of home electronics as well as dog and cat supplies for pet lovers.



DecorGoddess.com was launched in September 2018 to give customers a chance to shop top-quality home goods at prices that they can afford. Barbee, an interior decoration enthusiast, carefully curates each piece in her collection with the vision of making a website where there is something special for everyone.



With an eye for what is new and trending, Barbee will always be adding to each of the categories on the website. Customers are encouraged to check back as DecorGoddess.com continues to grow and mature, and never to hesitate to reach out with questions, ideas and recommendations. Barbee loves to share her knowledge and expertise, and is dedicated to providing a first-rate, customer-oriented experience for each visitor.



In conjunction with the main website, Barbee has also launched a new blog that customers can visit at https://DecorGoddessBlog.com. Posts on the blog offer decor and furnishing advice as well as helpful product reviews.



About DecorGoddess.com

DecorGoddess.com is a division of DecorGoddessBlog.com and is owned and operated by Barbee, an amateur interior designer and web entrepreneur.



Barbee Griffis

https://DecorGoddess.com