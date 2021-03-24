Find Meaningful Ways to Create Moments of Romance and Pleasure to Better Value Daily Life

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2021 --Love nurtures. Forgives. Protects. Impassions. Jubilates. Supports and encourages. Love is playful and full of surprises. It dares and intoxicates the soul. Generates abundant energy. It reassures and calms. Honors and respects. It frees you. And brings you to your senses. Love is the first and last passage of our lives, at birth and death. And permeates everything in between.



Since David Brower was a little boy, his heart has always yearned for the feelings and sensations of being loved. Of being in love. And loving it! The one enduring question that has always been present within him since he can remember is: "Is there love here?" And how can we create and live with romance and love in our hearts, souls, minds, attitudes, behaviors, and choices, firstly, by and with ourselves?



Since always, David has invested his life searching for love and creating abundant sensorial experiences for others everywhere he goes, wherever and whomever he finds himself with. Big and small gatherings, global and local, virtual and live.



As The Sensorial Guy, and inspired by his own romantic personality, he inspires others globally to connect to each other in meaningful ways, to find useful joy in the everyday, create moments of romance daily, and find pleasure in the small details and nuances of life. To seek relentlessly to fuse pleasure with purpose, including for ultra-performance in life, and sometimes quite mischievously too...



Always from his intensively creative perspective, David expresses his love for life through writing, poetry, dancing, creating delicious meals in his professional home kitchen, gathering and hosting people, and helping others transform from the stage as a storyteller. His most recent adventure in love: writing his first short story.



Dance of the Love Caterpillars is a romantic tale of two Monarch Butterflies that serendipitously meet and fall in love. While sharing a love flower for lunch, they journey through and experience vulnerability, hope, and comfort that emerge from their relationship. Savoring the ephemeral present moment and trusting life, as their daring transformation fast approaches, they decide and learn how to make the most out of their time together.



This heartening storytelling gem is a romantic love story between two caterpillars that is an allegoric inspiration to lovers and would-be romantics of all ages. David, inspired by his own romantic personality, inspires others globally to connect to each other in meaningful ways with Alivefulness™, his personal take on mindfulness, present moment awareness, and gratitude, which make for a beautiful meaningful life amidst it all.



About David Charles Brower

David, an American by birth, has chosen the city of love, beauty, and pleasure, Paris, as his home for the last 30 years.