Find the Best Bed for Back Pain with Best Mattress Brand's Just-Released Guide

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2016 --Mattresses and back pain are two closely-related subjects, and many people seeking a new bed often are looking to mitigate pain issues. After all, people spend one-third of the day on their mattress, so poor support can both aggravate existing conditions and create new aches.



Since this remains one question that comes up often, the editors at Best Mattress Brand recently published a guide dedicated to the subject of back pain. Titled, "Best Mattress for Back Pain: A Guide for Better Sleep," the article was released September 19.



Readers find information about potential causes of back pain during sleep, as well as a detailed look at how different areas of the back need to supported for optimal comfort. The key factors shoppers need to know when seeking the best mattress for pain relief are identified as: support, conformability, firmness, and sleep position. Each factor receives a detailed explanation with pointers on what to look for in a bed.



To give an idea of which type of beds generally prove best for lower back pain, the guide provides an overview of the performance of innerspring, latex and memory foam types. Within each mattress type, a few popular brands of beds are also compared.



Some of the top performers in 2016 include Sealy Posturepedic for spring beds, Amerisleep for memory foam, and Astrabeds for latex, based on customer reviews.



Find the full guide on the Best Mattress Brand website along with plenty of helpful articles on mattress shopping and sleep. Recent posts include guides to the best beds for side sleepers, bedroom design tips and regularly updated guides to holiday sales.



About BestMattress-Brand.org

BestMattress-Brand.org is a mattress research blog designed to provide information to mattress shoppers. With a mission to make bed shopping easier, editors provide unbiased assessments of manufacturer claims and customer satisfaction. The blog also features industry news and brand reviews based on first and third party research, and offers weekly newsletters for subscribers.