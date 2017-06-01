Find the Best in Printers in Houston and Katy TX Without Worrying About Cost

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2017 --The importance of a printer and office equipment is undeniable, especially when it comes to printing a large number of documents or producing a hard copy of each report one is working on. With a variety of printers and office solutions equipment available in the market, finding the right device for such task is no longer difficult. However, at the same time, experts suggest routine maintenance and proper repair service for keeping the system in good shape. When it comes to printer service in Houston and Humble TX, Office Systems of Texas comes into play.



OSOT/Epson, a full-service office equipment company in Conroe TX, is all set to help the clients with printer service and equipment repair. The certified technicians fully offer in-house as well as mobile support.They will reach their client's office, inspect the equipment and get it working fast. If they find something wrong that they cannot fix at the moment, they will do the needful so that the customers do not suffer. The sole objective of the technicians is to restore the functionality of the device and allow one to perform much-needed tasks even though their office machine is not on the up.



Different plans such as lease+service are also available with no charge warranty, contract service or cost per page service. A contract service plan is available at a fixed monthly rate. All such plans and services are specifically designed to have the clients and customers covered for all parts and labor required to maintain their equipment in working condition.



At OSOT/Epson, the experts encourage their clients to consider cost per page service which is a type of pay as one uses the model. This option includes the coverage for all inclusive printer service, parts and supplies. The cost of service will be invoiced on a per page basis. This means the more one prints; the more one pays and vice versa. Timely service, minute inspection, quick response and excellent customer service are all that set OSOT/Epson different from the rest.



About Office Systems of Texas

Office Systems of Texas is Houston's only authorized Espon reseller, and for the past 39 years, They've been focused on your copy, fax, printing, scanning, wide format, and all other document solutions for their clients.