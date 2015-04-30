Find the Best Mattress for Back Pain with Sleep Junkie's Latest Guide

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2015 --Back pain is a major problem in United States and around the world. The American Chiropractic Association says it is the leading cause of disability worldwide, it accounts for billions spent on healthcare, and it is one of the most common reasons for missed work.



As much as 80% of the population experiences back pain at some time in their life, and over half of working adults experience it in average year. Causes of back pain prove fairly diverse, ranging from work and sports injuries to side effects of other issues like obesity and diabetes. Even posture, awkward movements, and sleeping poorly can contribute to pain.



Mattresses prove one important piece of the puzzle, as where and how people sleep can both decrease or exacerbate back pain. Bed and sleep education blog Sleep Junkie recently released a guide on the subject April 30, titled, "Find the Best Mattress for Back Pain & Sleep Better."



In the article, Sleep Junkie discusses a few common causes of back pain, and explains how a person's mattress factors into the equation. Previous research has shown that simply swapping an old mattress out for a new one improves pain, but long-term comfort and identifying the best mattress for back pain can be a little more complex.



The core tenets discussed include the roles of support, firmness, and conformability, three mattress traits that are often confused or overlooked. The guide briefly explains the needs of different sleep positions, with a glimpse at what characteristics to look for in a bed based on sleep preference. Major mattress types are also contrasted on their pros and cons for further insight.



For readers ready to browse beds, Sleep Junkie links to previous guides on memory foam mattresses and latex bed brands. The website also includes numerous other articles on the subjects of mattress shopping and getting better rest.



