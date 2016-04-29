Find the Best Mattress with Sleep Junkie's 2016 Guide to Top-Rated Beds

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2016 --Shopping for a new mattress is often described as challenging, with dozens of brands, confusing marketing, high-pressure sales and plenty more to sift through. One trusted way to compare the good from the bad however remains word of mouth.



The latest guide from Sleep Junkie aims to help consumers do just that, introducing and comparing ten of the mattresses currently garnering above-average reviews from real owners. Released April 28, the guide is titled, "Find Your Best Mattress: The Top 10 and Worst 10 Beds of 2016."



To curate the annual list, editors sift through online retailers, brand websites, and consumer review websites to identify well-rated beds from the memory foam and innerspring categories. The guide also details ten of the worst-rated mattress types to avoid based on reviewer comments and studies.



Sleep Junkie's 2016 Best Mattress Picks for memory foam include beds from Amerisleep, Serta and Tempurpedic -- spanning the range from budget to luxury. Top-rated innerspring mattress selections come from brands including Simmons, Lifekind, and Sealy. For all mattresses, the guide features a comparison table with detailed specification information as well text descriptions and comparisons highlighting pros and cons for readers.



While editors avoiding naming specific models, the guide describe ten of the mattress types that consumers looking for value, longevity and comfort generally show less satisfaction with. Comprised of trends seen in beds with below-average ratings, these beds to avoid include very cheap options, beds with properties that sleep hot or transfer motion, brands without return policies and other factors.



The Find Your Best Mattress guide is available in full on Sleep Junkie's website, where interested readers can also find guides to mattress types, articles on sleeping better, and other bed brand reviews geared toward simplifying shopping for consumers.



About SleepJunkie.org

SleepJunkie.org is a blog dedicated to all things sleep, from mattresses, bedding, to research and more. With a focus on making mattress research easier, the website offers independent assessments and reviews of the latest brands and technologies. Readers also enjoy timely updates on mattress-related news and expert help in selecting the best mattress to fit their needs and lifestyle.