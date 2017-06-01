Find Thoracic Service Repair Service Provider Instantly

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2017 --With an ever-increasing advancement in medical science, many health centers are looking for newer biomedical equipment to enhance the treatment they provide. Quality Medical is the leading equipment management solution provider with over 13 years of experience in serving medical equipment and scientific instruments. The company specializes in partnering with manufacturers to meet the service needs, offering both top-notch and stand-alone service programs that provide comprehensive solutions to their esteemed clients.



The company is equipped with a wide array of products and technologies ranging from respiratory equipment to complex infusion pump from brands such as Abbot, Baxter, Breas, Braun, CareFusion, Flight Medical Healthdyne, Philips/Respironics, and more. Beside, they also specialize in thoracic service repair and maintenance. They believe in service, and it is their only business to satisfy the needs of their clients and customers.



Being in the industry for long, they have seen the rapid evolution of medical science and technology. This is why they are continually upgrading themselves to keep up with the latest demands. The expert technicians are all factory trained and certified biomedical engineers who possess thorough knowledge and skill in latest technology.



Being customer focused and technology driven company, they are dedicated to supporting the evolving requirements of the healthcare industry. Their supreme goal is to provide complete biomedical equipment and service for their customers. They are also efficient in resolving biggest issues in biomedical equipment management: the cumbersome, paper and PC based solutions to track PMs, equipment logistics, and service records.



They are also pleased to recommend the right product and service that will match their needs. They are the ideal partner providing a wide range beneficial support options. Their experience in diverse areas means understanding client's customers and being skilled at listening to, and talking with, their customers in their specific language.



For more knowledge and information on Invacare 10 service, visit: http://www.qualitymedicalsouth.com



About Quality Medical

Founded in 2004, Quality Medical (QM) has evolved to meet the challenges of the biomedical industry in the 21st Century. With a vision of building the most efficient service operations to support the evolving requirements of the healthcare industry, Quality Medical is the one-of-a-kind solution provider for all your biomedical equipment rental, service and repair needs.