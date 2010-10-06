Find.gg Launches in Guernsey

St. Peter Port, Guernsey -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2010 -- So what exactly is Find.gg? Put simply it is Guernsey’s first dedicated. online directory http://www.find.gg You can buy, find and sell everything from houses, cars and boats to jobs, restaurant menus and loans, as a result of our easy to use website. Accessible 24 hours a day, the site is free for buyers and with really low advertising costs, it’s also great for sellers.



With href="http://find.gg">Find.gg searching, buying and comparing the Guernsey market is simple. At the touch of a key you can view 100s of product details. And with exclusive deals from independent traders, as well as companies, you’ll find products and prices you can’t get anywhere else.



Imagine how much time and money you could save, by using Find.gg. There is even a ‘Freebay’ section where you can advertise for sale or give-away unwanted or surplus items for free – now you can’t find better than that!

The website is super-easy to use and updated regularly. You can also request a Find.gg ‘Alert’, to notify you by email as soon as a product matching your search criteria becomes available. This way you sit back and let what you are looking for come to you!



With Guernsey Estate Agents, motor traders, recruitment consultants, finance houses and many other Companies lined up, houses, cars, boats, bikes, jobs, loans – and just about everything else can now be found in one place at Find.gg. Find.gg is an independent company, and not affiliated with any particular company, enabling them to provide their users with impartial access to the Guernsey market.



Users can also create shortlists. By saving items to your shortlist, you can view items on your list at any time. You can also create a list of items that you are interested in to save you searching each time.

Additional features planned enable the user to check the weather, local news, local sport, restaurant menus and what’s on in town.



So if you live in Guernsey and you want to find something local and find it fast, then find it at http://find.gg

