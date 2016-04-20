Finding Great Deals on Turtle Beach Gaming Headsets

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2016 --From small beginnings, the appetite for esports has skyrocketed as its acceptance has spread all across the globe. In the U.S., the LoL World Championships sold out Staples Center in Los Angeles in less than an hour in 2013. The business of watching gamers play has grown so fast that up to 200 players are making at least $40,000 in prize winnings as professional gamers. Gamers who want to take their game to the next level turn to Turtle Beach for quality gaming headsets.



The Turtle Beach Ear Force Z11 Amplified Gaming Headset is currently being offered as today's deal on Yugster.com for only $12.97. The Turtle Beach Ear Force Z11 is the perfect headset for PC gamers seeking high-fidelity audio and superior comfort at an affordable price. Its acoustically-angled 50mm speakers deliver extended bass with extraordinary dynamic range for optimum audio performance.



With a fully adjustable, lightweight headband and breathable mesh ear cushions, the Z11 is designed for extreme comfort during long gaming sessions.



The amplified stereo design provides superior quality and clarity. It provides an earful of top quality sound the way the game developers actually meant the game to be heard. Users can go from a PC or Mac® gamer to playing on a smartphone, tablet or mobile gaming device and back again with a quick switch of wires. The Z11 Gaming Headset normally retail for $49.99 at retailers like Best Buy so it's really a steal at just $12.97 on yugster.com.



Turtle Beach acoustically angled the speaker panels within each ear cup to create the most realistic environment for accurate sound perception. The amplified stereo sound produced by the Z11 will ensure games are heard loud and clear. Users will be able to hear sound cues that are missed with conventional TV speakers, such as the sound of enemy footsteps or the click of a loading weapon in the distance. In short, players will react faster giving them the edge that can make the real difference between winning and losing.



The Z11 Headset received 3 out of 5 stars in a review on examiner.com. "Playing through a variety of music and games (okay, a lot of Tribes: Ascend), I was pleasantly surprised to find that the Ear Force Z11 actually has pretty good chops in the audio department." wrote the reviewer. "The Z11's unidirectional microphone does its job exceptionally well, but there is one minor issue with its design: it makes a loud click-click-click when being raised up or down, which is loud enough that someone on the other end of the line (in a Skype session, for example) can hear it. This seems like an odd design oversight, but it's not likely to have a large (or any) impact on typical gaming usage."



Hurry to Yugster and grab the Turtle Beach Ear Force Z11 Amplified Gaming Headset at a great price for a limited time only. Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone." So grab this deal before it's gone!



About Yugster

Yugster is a popular daily deal website that has new deals every morning at 6AM EST. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Yugster services and ships their deals nationwide. Sign-up to get the deals emailed to your inbox every day, and for exclusive member only deals!



Visit http://www.yugster.com for more information and to check out the latest deals.