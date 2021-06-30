Finding the Best Non-Profit Organizations for Prisoners Just Got Easier

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2021 --There are very few people or businesses that reach to the bottom of humanity to offer someone a hand up. Those that do are often more focused on charity than profit and therefore operate as a nonprofit entity. Those whose passion is charity also spend their budget on charity rather than advertising and therefore go unnoticed. Thus, their availability to prisoners is greatly reduced. Freebird Publishers reaches out to prisoners and their families by bridging the gap with a book titled The Best 500+ Non Profit Organizations for Prisoners and Their Families.



Today's nonprofit organizations range in purpose from innocence projects to Christmas gift distribution, and no one needs those services more than a prisoner. Most organizations find their greatest funding with generous donors and are then able to give their service to people who have no money to pay them. This type of business affects prisoners because they are often the least equipped people today. Nonprofits are also limited on the amount of money they can spend on administrative costs which includes advertising. This means that a helpful nonprofit can go unnoticed for years.



The Best 500+ Non-Profit Organizations for Prisoners and Their Families, 6th Edition America's only up-to-date, comprehensive, print resource of nonprofit orgs specifically for prisoners. Over 500 Listings - Registry of Motor Vehicles by State - Social Security by State - Internal Revenue Service by State and Region - Immigration by State and U.S. Congress by State and District. All New Entries - New Sections Veterans, Birth Certificates. The book lists organizations with descriptions of what each one offers. The best part is the book is cross indexed by states, names of orgs and subjects so you can find what you want fast.



This book is a must have for anyone who is affected by the criminal justice system. Inside you can find those who help fight for justice, comfort the children of the incarcerated and bring resources to the needy.



To learn more about The Best 500+ Non Profit Organizations for Prisoners and Their Families, visit www.freebirdpublishers.com



