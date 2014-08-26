FindMyCompany.com Declares Online Reviews Converts Prospective Customers

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --Businesses still focused on outdated marketing techniques to attract customers are missing sales opportunities. FindMyCompany.com helps businesses convert traffic through establishing authority with 5-Star customer reviews on Google.



SEO is no longer king. To get found online, generate traffic, and convert that traffic into sales, businesses need a more effective and measurable approach. FindMyCompany.com uses a proprietary Google Review System that helps businesses establish authority and convert traffic into sales by attracting 5-Star Google online reviews.



Consulting online reviews has become a logical step in the purchasing cycle. A recent study conducted by BrightLocal reveals that 85% of consumers read online reviews while looking for a product or service. Additionally, 73% of consumers say that positive customer reviews make them trust a business more. And, 79% of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations.



During 2013, Google made at least eleven important changes to its search algorithm that negatively affected many website search rankings. The series of updates were made by the multinational search-engine giant to it’s Panda algorithm.



Google also released a series of updates to the Penguin algorithm that targeted “black-hat” SEO techniques. Later in the year, Google introduced the game-changing Hummingbird algorithm. That update focused on conversational and semantic searches to deliver correct answers to broad questions.



According to Greg Joseph, CEO of FindMyCompany.com, none of the changes in Google’s search algorithms matter to businesses that focus on creating satisfied customers.



Converting customers goes beyond high Google ranking, increasing traffic, and mobile-compatible website design. By focusing on the SEO and tech side of Internet marketing, businesses miss out on what is important – Establishing Trust and Authority with a prospect.



To succeed in online marketing, businesses must establish authority and trust in their market. That means being viewed by potential customers as a trustworthy business in an un-trustworthy world. The best way to do that is through positive 5-star Google online reviews.



FindMyCompany.com has developed a proprietary Google Review System that helps businesses continuously attract fresh, 5-Star reviews from their customers. Their system opens a dialogue with customers and creates an easy-to-follow process for encouraging satisfied customers to post a review on a business’s Google page.



An exclusive feature of the Google Review System is the ability to post video reviews featuring the business’ best customers. Videos are growing as an online conversion tool because they serve as an effective 3rd-party endorsement. These videos can also be syndicated on social media sites such as YouTube.



With experienced web developers and marketing specialists who are experts in their field, FindMyCompany.com provides a full range of customized website development and Internet marketing services.



