Fine Art Shippers Has Launched a New Art Shuttle NYC – Los Angeles

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2021 --The cross-country art shuttle NYC – Los Angeles – NYC operated by the professional art logistics company Fine Art Shippers left New York on October 22. The shuttle is now on its way to California where it is expected to arrive on October 26. Dates are subject to change, so potential clients should contact the company in advance. Art pick-ups and deliveries can be made by a team of expert art handlers all along the route, from the East Coast to the West Coast.



Fine Art Shippers is an NYC-based art shipping company providing art logistics services since 1995. It is primarily known for its bespoke art handling services and cross-country art shuttles running on a regular basis. Numerous contemporary art galleries, museums, artists, collectors, and dealers turn to the company for professional art packing & shipping services that are provided by Fine Art Shippers at very competitive rates. Art shuttle services are no exception. They allow the art community and individuals to ship their delicate artworks over long distances safely and cost-effectively.



Every art shuttle operated by Fine Art Shippers begins from NYC. After picking up artworks from all five boroughs of New York and nearby cities, art shippers consolidate the delicate freight and prepare it for the interstate journey. Whether the shuttle goes to Florida, Illinois, or California, the team makes stops along the route, giving everyone an opportunity to ship their valuable possessions quickly and hassle-free. For convenience, one can use a free shipping quote on the official website of the company or contact Fine Art Shippers directly.



The first stop of the ongoing art shuttle NYC – Los Angeles – NYC will be in Austin, Texas. Fine Art Shippers will also deliver art to Tucson, Arizona. Once the job in these two states is done, the team of art handlers will visit California where they will stay for several days. The shuttle will have stops in San Diego, Los Angeles, Malibu, Chatsworth, San Francisco, Glen Ellen, and other cities of the Golden State.



From California, Fine Art Shippers will go to Corvallis in Oregon. The shuttle will also have two stops in Colorado: Glenwood Springs and Vail. Besides, before reaching New York City, the company will visit Wichita in Kansas and Kansas City in Missouri.



About The art shuttle NYC

The art shuttle NYC – Los Angeles – NYC is a relevant and cost-effective service that every modern art collector, gallery, or artist can benefit from. Extensive expertise and experience make Fine Art Shippers a highly effective and reliable partner that ensures fruitful and risk-free cooperation.