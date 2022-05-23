New York City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2022 --Fine Art Shippers provides professional logistics help to everyone who needs to ship art and antiques from the US to East Asia. The NYC-based art movers are known far beyond the United States, as the company works with a wide range of clients from all corners of the world, including countries in Europe and Asia, with Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan being some of the most preferred destinations. East Asia is a popular place for artists and art collectors, as it is one of the leading art markets in the world nowadays. That is why many people require reliable art transportation services between the continents. Fine Art Shippers specializes in international art transportation and provides meticulous art services to both private figures and public institutions.



Being involved in the art logistics business since 1995, Fine Art Shippers has become a dedicated shipping partner for hundreds of people and businesses. Antique Chinese pottery, prints, and traditional furniture are common freight for the team of trained art handlers. Despite the fragility and delicacy of such items, Fine Art Shippers has long proven to be capable of packing and transporting valuable artworks of any size and complexity.



Fine Art Shippers works closely with a number of famous US auction houses selling antique Chinese furniture and pieces of art. This list includes Doyle, Auctions at Showplace, Leonard Auction, Wright, John Moran Auctioneers, Neue Auctions, Basel Auction House, Selkirk Auctions, and many more. Besides, it can deliver objects purchased at Sotheby's, Christie's, Phillips, and Bonhams auctions. A presence in the American art market allows Fine Art Shippers to effectively deliver art across the country and prepare it for transportation to East Asia.



As for artwork delivery services in Asian countries, Fine Art Shippers has tried and tested partners who will be able to take care of art on the other side of the planet. Such an international collaboration makes overall help more versatile and efficient. Apart from that, one can request value-added services such as art storage or ask for additional art insurance. When contacted in advance, the company can offer clients customized choices that take into account one's requirements and expectations.



Excellent national and international reputation, skills, and experience make Fine Art Shippers a sound choice in typical and non-typical situations. Its services are best suitable for art dealers, collectors, gallerists, antique hunters, and artists who need to transport art between countries and continents. Given the demanding schedule of the company, one should contact the managers beforehand so that every important matter is addressed in the future.