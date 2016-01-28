Woonsocket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2016 --As an industry leader in aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services, DCHN, LLC will demonstrate its comprehensive range of in-house metal finishing capabilities at the upcoming Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West show in Anaheim Convention Center, California from February 9th to 11th,2016 (Booth # 2296). Being at the forefront of aluminum anodizing innovation, DCHN expands its existing footprints in serving global medical device industry with a wider breadth of solutions.



Dave DiBiasio, Sales Manager at DCHN states that, "The company's investment in R&D, quality control, and processes is a testament to the continued growth in demand for our revolutionary and patented medical device coating technology, MICRALOX®, along with our bundled printing services, among OEM device manufacturers. Come visit us at booth # 2296 and learn more about our full range of in-house anodizing services that can significantly save you time, money, and worry by eliminating the use of multiple suppliers."



Unlike traditional amorphous hard coat anodizing processes, MICRALOX® anodizing process addresses the major problem of corrosion and fading in aluminum medical products due to washing/disinfecting and commonly employed sterilization methods. The FDA identified the need to improve the quality and effectiveness of reprocessing reusable medical devices as one of its top priorities in 2016. DCHN also helps meet the needs of manufacturers, particularly medical device manufacturers, implement the Unique Device Identification (UDI) system, required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on medical devices. DCHN's bundled printing services ensure traceability and part identification when using conventional silkscreen printing, laser-marking techniques, or SANFORD PRINT—an embedded and indestructible print below the coating surface.



Tim Cabot, President of DCHN, said, "DCHN has significantly deepened and broadened its in-house R&D activities in its continuous commitment to provide customer-focused anodizing solutions that drive convenience and lower-costs for our customers bottom-line, especially in an area where there is a critical cluster of the medical device industry. We look forward to connecting with the medical device community at the MD&M West show and discussing our expanded capabilities to support medical device products from prototyping to high volume commercial manufacturing—all under one roof, delivered per customer specifications."



For more information on DCHN and its in-house anodizing capabilities, visit: www.d-chn.com.



About DCHN, LLC

As the largest aluminum anodizing and hard coater on the East Coast of the United States, DCHN has a broad range of production capabilities, starting at lab testing, to pilot and development, through production. Each production line has a wide variety of capabilities to produce anodic coatings exactly to their customers' diverse and challenging specifications. DCHN operates one of the most complete and newest production line capabilities in the country.



DCHN, LLC recently received the accreditation for ITAR, in addition to its continued accreditation for ISO-13485:2003 and ISO-9001:2008. ISO-13485 represents the requirements that medical device manufacturers must incorporate into their management, engineering, distribution, and quality systems. Receiving ISO-13485 is another example of the on-going investment DCHN has made to better serve its medical customers by meeting their critical supply and quality system needs.