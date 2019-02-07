Fingerprint Capture for FBI Background Checks: Get Results as Soon as the Same Day

Westerville, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2019 --FBI Background checks are a critical part of many time-sensitive processes, such as applying for visas, traveling abroad, applying for foreign residency and many others. Fingerprint capture at our nationwide network of fingerprinting locations can get results in your inbox in as little as 24 hours when electing for our same-day service. All customers receive results within 2-3 days excluding time in the mail—Days faster than results sent directly to the FBI. Customers ordering physical copies receive a full color printed copy in a tamper-proof envelope.



FastFingerprints is an industry leader in Livescan fingerprinting technology, allowing you to submit a completely electronic background check if email results are selected. FastFingerprints patented biometric location software evaluates fingerprint quality before submission, which greatly lowers the chance of a background check being rejected for fingerprint quality. Walk-ins are welcome during all business hours! Simply select a from our nationwide network of fingerprint capture sites and submit your application form!



FastFingerprints' parent company, National Background Check, Inc. (NBCI), is an approved FBI Channeling Agency. Results are available via mail, express mail and/or a web portal. These FBI background checks are apostille-ready and can be used for work visas and student visas, foreign residency and travel, court-related matters, national and international adoptions, personal reasons, and for those wanting to review or challenge information on their own personal record. Can't make it into one of nationwide fingerprint capture locations? Simply follow our instructions for submitting via fingerprint cards.



Interested in learning more? Call our corporate office at 877.932.2435 or visit us online at http://www.fastfingerprints.com/