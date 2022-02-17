FinMason Reaches "50 Million Portfolios Analyzed" Milestone

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2022 --FinMason, an investment analytics provider that enables FinTech platforms and Asset Managers to provide easy to consume portfolio analytics and data, announced today it has analyzed over 50 million portfolios for clients since launching its analytics API service in 2017.



In the past year FinMason has almost doubled the number of portfolios analyzed through their API. FinMason now delivers more than 1,000 investment calculations in stock, built off a global multi asset class technology platform. FinMason's product is enabled to house any investable asset in the world through one of the most flexible and robust APIs in the industry.



"Our products have been enhanced quite rapidly during the past 12 months as we continue to focus on deploying our optimization and portfolio construction capabilities,'' said David Remstein, CEO of FinMason. "We have seen a tremendous increase in the use of ESG, Emerging Markets, and Annuity Data which continues to drive diversification and volume across our expanding client base."



FinMason's easy-to-use analytics API enables fintech and WealthTech firms to drastically accelerate development by bypassing the costly and time-consuming tasks of sourcing data, cleaning it, and running complex calculations. With just a few lines of code, FinMason can deliver robust analytics and thousands of data items anywhere in a firm's system so that they can fast-forward to rapid prototyping, iterating on functionality, and A/B testing.



About FinMason

FinMason, one of the world's largest investment analytics engines for financial services platforms, enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market while retaining control of their user experience. Built with speed, flexibility, and scalability in mind, the financial technology firm calculates and delivers more than 1,000 analytics on one of the largest security masters in the world via one simple API. For more information, visit www.finmason.com.