FinPay LLC Names Tim Kowalski as Chief Executive Officer and President

King of Prussia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2020 --FinPay LLC, the recognized leader in Pre-Care Payments and Patient Engagement, today announced that seasoned C-suite executive Tim Kowalski has been appointed as president and CEO of the company. Mr. Kowalski has also joined the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Kowalski will focus on raising capital, growing the team and expanding the Company's market share.



Mr. Kowalski previously served as the president and CEO of Halfpenny Technologies, a clinical data exchange solutions company, which was acquired by Arsenal Capital Partners/Accumen in June 2019, COO of Portico Systems, a value-based reimbursement and contracting systems company which was acquired by McKesson, Inc. in July 2011 and president and COO of ICT Group, a publicly traded technology and business process outsourcing company with operations in eleven countries which was acquired by Sykes, Inc. in February 2010. Mr. Kowalski has over twenty-seven years of experience in the healthcare industry. "As patients are faced with larger out-of-pocket healthcare costs, it is increasingly difficult for them to understand and afford these growing financial obligations. Behavioral Health and Acute Care organizations are then faced with a growing challenge to capture the patient's financial responsibility. FinPay is uniquely positioned through industry-leading technology and a focus on Pre-Care engagement to overcome these payment challenges while improving the patient's financial experience in healthcare," said Tim Kowalski. "I'm honored to join Christopher and the entire team; I'm looking forward to leading FinPay into its next chapter as we continue to solve this challenging crisis in the healthcare industry."



"As a founder, it is important to know the appropriate time to bring in a seasoned executive to manage the business and lead the company to the next level of growth. With the guidance of my fellow board members, we feel the time is now and that Tim is the perfect man for the job," said Christopher Wolfington, who founded and has led FinPay since 2016. "I view Tim as my partner, and hiring Tim will allow me the freedom to focus on strategy and revenue growth for FinPay," said Mr. Wolfington.



"The Board of Directors is excited that Tim has joined FinPay as president and CEO," said Arthur Spector, Chairman, FinPay Board of Directors. "Tim brings extensive experience in the healthcare industry that will be invaluable in FinPay's continuing growth as well as proven success growing public and private companies. The board is confident that adding Tim's talents and experience to Finpay's successful management team will accelerate the company's growth and position FinPay as the market leader in Patient Financial Management," said Mr. Spector



About FinPay

FinPay is committed to solving the affordability crisis in healthcare by enhancing the patient financial experience through pre-care engagement, expanding healthcare financial literacy, advocating for cost transparency, and offering affordable payment options, all while restoring consumer trust in the American healthcare system.



